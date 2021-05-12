Home Photos General Coverage Photos A deserted look of GT road as KP Government announced lockdown from... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A deserted look of GT road as KP Government announced lockdown from 8 May to 16 May as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city Wed, 12 May 2021, 11:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-120521 PESHAWAR: May 12 - A deserted look of GT road as KP Government announced lockdown from 8 May to 16 May as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP16-120521 APP17-120521 ALSO READ Police officials closed Bacha Khan Bazaar with barbed wires as government announced lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of closed shops at Resham Gali during lockdown as government has announced to keep the market closed from 09 May to 16... A view of sealed Tehsil Bazar due to lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic A view of massive crowd in Ameen Bazar avoiding SOPs for COVID-19 Paid Advertisements