Home Photos General Coverage Photos A local vendor is selling and displaying Siwaiyan to attract the customer... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A local vendor is selling and displaying Siwaiyan to attract the customer during his roadside setup at Kalibar area Wed, 12 May 2021, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-120521 PESHAWAR: May 12 A local vendor is selling and displaying Siwaiyan to attract the customer during his roadside setup at Kalibar area. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP18-120521 APP19-120521 ALSO READ A vendor displaying traditional colorful clothes for children to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying traditional colorful clothes for children to attract the customers at his roadside setup Shopkeeper decorating bangles for customer at Bangles Market near Liaqat Bazaar A local vendor is selling and displaying cheese to attract the customer at Fawara Chowk Paid Advertisements