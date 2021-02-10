Home Photos Feature Photos A bird picking piece of meat thrown by people at Naranwala Road PhotosFeature Photos A bird picking piece of meat thrown by people at Naranwala Road Wed, 10 Feb 2021, 9:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-100221 FAISALABAD: February 10 - A bird picking piece of meat thrown by people at Naranwala Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP27-100221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A bird sitting on a leafless tree during winter at a local park in the city A flock of birds in a pond at Jamshoro Road Dusk and the Bird