A young vendor displaying flowers garlands to attract the customers at Flower Marker near Moti Ram Road
APP26-100221 QUETTA: February 10 - A young vendor displaying flowers garlands to attract the customers at Flower Marker near Moti Ram Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP26-100221

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying seasonal fruit to attract the customers at roadside setup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR