A beautiful sight of the mountain of Chiltan on the eve of celebration of International Mountain Day

Fri, 11 Dec 2020, 10:53 PM

APP32-111220 QUETTA: December 11 - A beautiful sight of the mountain of Chiltan on the eve of celebration of International Mountain Day. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer