PHF condoles with Olympian Saqlain, commentator Riazuddin

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP): President Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (R) Khalid Khokhar and Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad on Thursday expressed great grief over passing away of the mother of Pakistan’s former hockey captain Mohammad Saqlain in Lahore and also mother of veteran hockey commentator and journalist Riazuddin in Karachi.

They offered their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls with eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the loss with fortitude.