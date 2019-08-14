PHC celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day in London

LONDON, Aug 14 (APP):A simple but impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) marking the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees

Zakaria unfurled the national flag.

British Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, Friends of Pakistan, diplomats, officers and officials of Pakistan High Commission and journalists attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Independence Day messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria congratulated the nation and the participants on the 72rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan have also expressed their complete solidarity with the brave people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were struggling for their just right to self-determination and complete freedom from the Indian yoke.

He said Pakistan and its people would continue to extend their full moral, political and diplomatic support to the brothers and sisters of IoK till realization of their birth right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan had totally rejected scrapping of the special status of the IoK by the Indian government.