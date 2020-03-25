PHC addressing issues of Pakistani nationals stranded in UK

LONDON, Mar 25 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London on Wednesday said

that issues of Pakistani nationals stranded in the United

Kingdom (UK) were being addressed.

In a statement issued by the High Commission here said that in the wake of prevailing Coronavirus pandemic,the High Commission has been approached

by several Pakistanis whose visas have either expired or would expire shortly and are unable to leave the UK for Pakistan due to recent suspension of flights.

“The High Commission is coordinating with the British authorities in this regard”, the statement said.

It added that the British authorities have conveyed that they were cognizant of the situation and the UK Home Office was working urgently on guidance for such individuals,so they are clear on their status.

The UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI) will be implementing proportionate measures that reflect that this is an unprecedented situation outside of customer control.

All those stranded Pakistanis facing issues of visa expiry and return to Pakistan may send their details to the following email address: support@phclondon.org.

The High Commission advised these Pakistani nationals to keep visiting Mission’s website: www.phclondon.org for updates and comply with the UK Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 in letter and spirit.