People expressing full confidence in leadership of PM: Asif

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday said the people have expressed full confidence in leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Being a PML-N worker, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had great importance and status for him, the minister stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the decision of Supreme Court, he said prime minister was ready for investigation of baseless allegations levelled against him in Panama Papers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would cooperate with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and also provide evidence of all its questions to probe the matter, he said.

The minister said decision of the Supreme Court to form JIT on Panama Papers issue was endorsement of PML-N’s stance.

Khawaja Asif said the Prime Minister had given accountability of three generations and also declared his assets.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was doing politics of protests in the country which was harmful for himself. Besides, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership was changing its position from time to time on different issues, but PML-N was not worried about such politics of both political parties, he added.

Khawaja Asif said the country was on a path of speedy development due to prudent policies of the PML-N government.

PML-N under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

would win the general election in 2018 with thumping majority, he

said.