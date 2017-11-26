ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the semi-finals and final of National Twenty20 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.
According to PCB, the Super 8 rounds of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy has also been postponed due to the prevailing situation in the twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
The PCB management would announce the new dates later.
PCB postpones National T20 semis, final
