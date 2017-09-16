PCB names 18 players for the camp for Sri Lanka tour

LAHORE, Sept 16 (APP): The National Selection Committee, headed by

Inzamam-ul-Haq, has selected 18 players to feature in the training camp

here at Gaddafi Stadium from Sept 19 for the two-match Test series

against Sri Lanka.

The players will assemble at the NCA on September 18 evening and the

camp will conclude on Sept 23. The Test team will be announced later, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.

Following will attend:- Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Ahmed Shehzad,

Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas and

Wahab Riaz.