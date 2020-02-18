PCB cricket committee meeting

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP):The cricket committee of Pakistan Cricket Board will hold its first meeting of the year tomorrow, Wednesday at a local hotel in Karachi.

This will be the first of the four gatherings that the revamped committee, under Iqbal Qasim, will hold in 2020, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday.

Some of the items on the agenda of the meeting are: Presentation by Misbah ul Haq, chief

selector and head coach of Pakistan national men’s team, on the team’s performance since

his appointment.

Update on women cricket by Urooj Mumtaz, Review of the domestic season and of ICC’s pitch consultant Andy Atkinson’s report.