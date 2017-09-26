PBCC extends entry date for team’s participation in Blind WC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council

(PBCC) has extended the entry date for team’s participation in the

World Cup Cricket of the Blind scheduled to be held in January in

Pakistan and the UAE.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman

Syed Sultan Shah said September 15 was the last date for accepting

entries for the World Cup which has now been extended to October 1.

“South Africa is the only team left to confirm its entry for

the event,” he said.

Sultan said besides Pakistan six teams have yet confirmed

their entries for the mega event including West Indies, India, Sri

Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Australia.

“Prior to this, only seven teams had been participating in the

four World Cups held. This is the very first time that eight teams

would take part in World Cup,” he said.

He said 24 matches of the World Cup would be played in UAE

while 7 matches and the final will be played in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan has won two World Cups

in 2002 and 2006 while the other two are won by South Africa (1998)

and India (2014).