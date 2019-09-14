Pakistan’s Waseem knocks out Filipino to become flyweight champ

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Pakistan’s pugilist Mohammad Waseem made the nation proud when he won his world ranking fight by knocking out Philippines Canrado Tanamor at Dubai’s Caesars on late Friday.

According information received here, Wasim took only 82 seconds to knock out the Filipino in the first round of the flyweight bout.

The 32-year-old, who last year floored IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane in a world title bout, but ended up as loser by a unanimous decision, was in action for the first time in 2019.