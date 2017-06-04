Pakistan’s defence in strong hands: Asif

SIALKOT, June 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad

Asif said on Sunday the present government had made Pakistan’s defence invincible and now it was in strong hands.

Talking to newsmen here, he said the Pakistan armed forces and the nation had the capability to defend every inch of the motherland.

Khawaja Asif, who is also Minister for Water and Power, said electricity generation had crossed record level of 19,000 megawatts. He said the areas, where there was pilferage of electricity or people were not paying bills, would have to face more load-shedding. Only those areas were now facing power outages where the electricity theft continued, he added.