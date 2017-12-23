Pakistani, French top industrialists given Jinnah Award to mark Quaid’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Jinnah Awards were given to the Pakistani and French higher achievers in the industrial sector of France as a part of the celebrations to mark the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony held under the theme, “Hamara Quaid” and, “Main Hoon Quaid ka Pakistan” was organized by Asif Chaudhry, a top French businessmen of Pakistan origin and owner of Chaudhry France Group of Industries in Paris, the other day, a press release said Saturday.

The event was attended by French and Pakistani businessmen, industrialists, members of the Pakistan community and media persons in large number.

Speaking on the occasion, the Press Counselor Qamar Bashir paid a tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and said the Quaid was an accomplished lawyer, a great statesman, an inspiring leader and an upright politician who with his sharp judgment and political acumen created a separate homeland for Muslims of Indian subcontinent despite facing stiff resistance from the combine opposition of Hindus of India and the British government.

Amir Abbas, Anchor person and community leaders Asif Chaudhry, Ibrar Kiyani, Umair Baig and Atiq ur Rehman during their speeches said Quaid Azam successfully invigorated the Muslims of India who under his dynamic leadership finally carved for themselves a separate homeland on August 14, 1947, where they were able to lead their lives in accordance with their religious believes and social and cultural preferences.

Speakers said now Pakistan was one of the important country of the world and was playing its active and effective role in pursuance of peace progress and development in the region and around the world.

They exhorted the Pakistani diaspora to remain committed to the Quaid’s golden and in cardinal principles of unity faith and discipline and should leave no stone unturned to make Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan into a strong, prosperous, moderate and a model state.

Later, the Jinnah Awards were distributed to higher achievers of Chaudhry France Industries, which included the French nationals, French national of Pakistan origin and French nationals of other communities.

A cake-cutting ceremony to mark the 141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam was also held.

The Press Counselor Embassy of Pakistan Qamar Bashir, Amir Abbas, Asif Chaudhry, community leaders and recipients of Jinnah Award participated in the ceremony.