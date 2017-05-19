Pakistan to highlight Indian atrocities, HR violations: Ashtar Ausaf

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Friday said Indian atrocities and Human Rights violations in Occupied Kashmir would be highlighted at every international forum.

Talking to PTV, He said India took the matter of its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to International Court of Justice (ICJ) for not saving him rather to protect itself.

He said K. Jadhav had confessed of his involvement in terrorism activities in Pakistan.

Ashtar Ausaf said India had initially refused to accept Jadhav as its citizen.

He said it has yet to be decided whether case of K. Jadhav was in jurisdiction of ICJ or not as it was not mentioned in its interim order.