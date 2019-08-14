Pakistan to continue fight India’s ‘illegal’ Kashmir move at every forum: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Wednesday assured that Pakistani nation could not leave Kashmiri people alone in their difficult time and all-out efforts would be made to end India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, on the special occasion of Independence day, he also greeted the Pakistani nation and said that government of Pakistan stood by Kashmiri and the country would continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination.

He said that Pakistan will take up the Kashmir issue at United Nations Security Council and it will support Kashmiris at every forum.

It is good development that many countries have criticized Indian unilateral action taken in Held Kashmir as it is violation of international laws, he added.