Pakistan Post to be transformed into profitable entity soon: Murad

ISLAMABAD, March 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday told senate that Pakistan Post would be converted into profitable entity in a short span of time.

He apprised the Senate that Pakistan post was facing fiscal deficit of Rs52 billion. This deficit was being supplemented with ratio of 12 ½ % per year.

The minister said despite of many hurdles, his team was taking necessary steps to bring Pakistan Post at par with other private courier services.

“We have made electronic money order system more efficient in last four months,” he said and added Pakistan Post was now heading toward e-commerce.