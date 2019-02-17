Pakistan, Malaysian Navies conduct bilateral exercise

KARACHI, Feb 17 (APP):Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy
conducted Bilateral Exercise MALPAK-II at Karachi harbour and sea.
Royal Malaysian Navy Ships KD Kasturi and KD Mahawangsa had
arrived here on February 07 to participate in Multinational
Exercise “AMAN-19”, said a press release issued by ISPR-Navy
here on Sunday.
Upon completion of the exercise, Malaysian ships also
participated in Bilateral Exercise MALPAK-Il with Pakistan Navy.
This is the second exercise of MALPAK series; the first was
conducted after completion of multinational LIMA exercise in Malaysian
waters.
Pakistan Navy Ships SAIF with embarked helicopter Z9EC, PNS AZMAT
and Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft (LRMP) participated in the
exercise.
The bilateral exercise included joint planning and coordination
at harbour followed by execution of the planned serials at sea.
The activities of harbour phase comprised pre-sail conference,
visits of training facilities and communication checks.
Personnel of visiting ships also participated in sports fixtures.
Moreover, reception dinner was also held onboard PNS SAIF in the
honour of visiting ships.
Sea phase of exercise encompassed entire spectrum of Maritime/
Naval operations including Anti Surface, Anti Air and Search and
Rescue exercises.
Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy longstanding brotherly relations.
Both countries cooperate in diverse fields of trade and military
collaboration.
In maritime domain, Pakistan and Royal Malaysian Navies have
come a long way in terms of participation in Multinational/ Bilateral
Exercises and exhibitions.
The visit of Royal Malaysian Navy Ships KD Kasturi and KD
Mahawangsa to Pakistan for Exercise AMAN followed by Bilateral
Exercise MALPAK-Il will further strengthen mutual collaboration
and interoperability between two navies.
