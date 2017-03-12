Pakistan in state of readiness, preparedness for the 6th National Census from March 15: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, MAR 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, in a joint press conference with DG ISPR Major General Javed Ghafoor and chief Census

Commisioner Asif Bajwa on Sunday, said that physical deployment of

staff had been completed to begin the much awaited 6th National

Population Census from March 15, 2017.

The minister highlighted that conducting a nationwide census was the 2013 election manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which was being fulfilled.

She said the census wAs scheduled to be conducted in two phases from March 15 to May 15, with the total budget of Rs 18.5 billion. She furthur specified the budget split to be divided as Rs 6 billion for the Armed forces who would be overseeing the census, Rs 6.5 billion for logistics and the remaining Rs 6 billion for the civilian mechanasia to conduct the exercise after a hiatus of 19 years.

“This is a prodigious exercise requiring as many as 118,918 civilian staff and over 200,000 army personnel. We are in a sound state of readiness and preparedness as comprehensive knowledge building and capability enhancement have been conducted through an exhaustive and transparent campaign.”

The minister said the final decision to conduct the exercise was taken during the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) in December 2016, during which programmes related to assigning roles to the provinces and different departments were also finalized.

Categorizing the Census of 2017 as a historic event, she said it was scheduled for 2016 but was postponed due to engagement of security forces in across the country operation against terrorism.

The minister said the census mechanism had been designed to ensure data accuracy and transparency of the whole exercise which was imperative for provision of social services to the common man,

particularly health and education in accordance with the vision of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She said that all persons living in Pakistan would be in scope of the population census, including dual nationals (if in country on the reference date) and diplomats, adding that the data of diplomats

would be obtained from the Foreign Office.

She said the process would be conducted simultaneously across the country.

She said for the first time in the history of country the transgender population would be counted and accounted in the census, while a separate form had been prepared to hold count of the disabled

persons and record the nature of their disability.

The minister said a helpline would be operational to provide the people access to the census department in the event that they face any challenges or have queries or complaints.

Highlighting the importance of population census, she said the representation in the Parliament was based on population data while

the allocation of resources to provinces and infrastructure development

was also based on the population count.”So holding of census is very essential to have such estimates,” she added.

Answering a question, she said that as per the reports of Standing Committee of the Parliament, 90% of the IDPs had returned

to their homes while those still outside were also registered, so

they would be included in the population census.

The minister warned that providing wrong information would carry heavy fines up to Rs 50,000 and possible six-month imprisonment.

She lauded the role of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for making untiring efforts towards taking this much awaited national exercise to set in.

She requested the media to play due role and provide accurate

information to the people and display a positive conduct so that

the census to be carried out in a transparent and seamless manner.

She said an extensive public awareness campaign through print, electronic and social media would be underway in the coming

days which would ensure that the everyone stays informed and extends maximum cooperation for compilation of error free and trustable data.