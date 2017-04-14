Pakistan fosters culture of peace with neighbours: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday while stressing the need for resolving conflicts amicably said Pakistan endeavours to foster a culture of peace and explore all avenues of cooperation with neighbours.

“This is not the time for fuelling ideological warfare or fomenting divisions,” the Prime Minister said in his address at the launch of Urdu edition of President Xi Jinping’s book “Governance in China”, here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister said, “Now we have this historic opportunity to address apprehensions of our neighbours, to practice non-interference, to build confidence and to use all instruments of diplomacy to resolve conflicts peacefully.”

Multilateral institutions like the United Nations should play a more active role to eliminate poverty worldwide, empower people and fight the distant and emerging situations, he added.

Prime Minister Sharif said, “President Xi demonstrates how important it is to forge peaceful relations as a precursor for strong economic ties between neighbours, within regions and across continents.”

He said China’s concept of peaceful development envisages secure prosperous and friendly neighbourhood.

This, he said, coincides with Pakistan’s own endeavours to foster a culture of peace and of regional and international relations that avoids strife and explores all avenues of cooperation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said, “We must share and propagate success and that should be the spirit of our times.”

He said President Xi was China’s great leader and a steadfast friend of Pakistan.

He mentioned that President Xi’s book was not just about high politics, but dwelled on moving stories of common man, hard work and family values.

He said the peaceful development of China had stimulated peaceful rise of world, adding that President Xi’s book was as much about Chinese and a global dream.

The Prime Minister said, “we learn how China transformed itself, that puts ahead people needs full and modernizes its economy and governance besides leading a revolution of information technology.

He said the book captured rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and giving details how the Chinese experience of governance was unique and also had universal applications too.

He said it was a lesson for other nations as well to build themselves with inherent national characteristics.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and China enjoy a special and strategic partnership.”We applauded and endorsed the One belt, One road initiative and we are proud that together with China, we are implementing its flagship mega project – China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Prime Minister said people ask what was the secret ingredient of this phenomenal undertaking and they are told that it was true friendship and mutual trust between China and Pakistan.

He mentioned the projects between two countries under the early harvest, in CPEC, port development, infrastructure, energy and communications and added Pakistan was fast becoming both a conduit and a destination for regional commerce and investment.

He said Pakistan was developing into a connective mode for multiple neighborhoods and added “we are determined to realise the full potential of this miracle with the staunch support of trusted ally and partner China.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif termed CPEC a symbol and icon for togetherness. “It threatens no one, it benefits all, most of all the common man who shall Insha Allah see a boom in jobs and businesses and a positive change in their lives.”

He said it was a matter of satisfaction that investors from the developed countries have shown confidence in the CPEC and keen interest to invest in Pakistan. He said the CPEC model needs to be replicated in other regions.

The Prime Minister said Chinese President Xi’s vision includes several other corridors, that would connect Asia, Africa and Europe and the entire world.

“Lets build on that successful experiment of cooperation and connectivity and propagate its merits.”

The Prime Minister said “we cherish President Xi’s unfailing love and affection for Pakistan which he showed, when he visited Pakistan two years ago and also on many other occasions.”

The Prime Minister said the rich content of this book was both enlightening and inspiring as President Xi shares his reflections and thoughts with wisdom, empathy and kindness.

“What has touched me most is that this book is not just about high politics but also about moving stories of common people, their lives and aspirations about hard work and family values.”

He said “in our times the peaceful development of China has stimulated peaceful rise of the entire world.”

The book, he said, shows how China has transformed itself in the last four decades by evolving a system that puts people’s needs first, nurtures rule of law, and modernizes its economy and governance, with tremendous speed and precision.

He said the lesson learnt was that like China other nations too should build their development model in harmony with their own national characteristics.

He described Mushahid Hussain Sayed as a “flagbearer of Pakistan-China friendship.” “Mushahid has done admirable work in clearing some of the misperceptions about the CPEC projects in purely national interest.”

“People like him, rise above political considerations and focus on a national agenda, are an asset,” the Prime Minister said and hoped he would continue his good work.

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong highlighted the salient features of the book and said it details the governance in China and the achievements made by the country. He said the book was reflective of the vision of President Xi who was the top leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

He said both countries were promoting the dream of everlasting diplomatic relation with equality, trust and respect. He said the relationship was not only time-tested but has maintained the momentum of development as well.

The Governance of China is a 516-page collection of 79 of Xi’s speeches, interviews, instructions and correspondence.

The book has 45 biographical pictures and the chapters look at China’s economic development, ecology and the unfolding anti-corruption campaign.