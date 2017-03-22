Pakistan established for a social system based on equity and equality: Governor

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP): Pakistan was established with the motive

to institute a social system based on equality and equity , said

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here Wednesday.

Talking to a 40-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (N)

Lawyers Forum, he said Pakistan, as per will of its founders, must

also provide optimum opportunities of development to all people

without any distinction.

“No welfare state can be formed without mandatory provision for

across the board justice to all sections of society,” he told the

delegation that called on him at Governor House, under the leadership

of their provincial president Advocate Ghulam Mustafa.

Sindh Governor on the occasion also appreciated the leading role

played by the lawyers in the restoration of democracy in the country

a statement issued here stated.

The delegation among others also included Advocates Fayyaz Ahmed

Khokar, Muhammad Tauqir Randhawa, Muhammad Yaqoob Chaudhri, Muhammad

Munsif Jan and Nida Latif.

Governor Muhammad Zubair said lawyers need to play a crucial role

in providing justice to the aggrieved and to also ensure that law

holds supremacy in all spheres of life.

The lawyers while sharing problems faced by their community

mentioned that their movement for restoration of democracy enjoyed

support of all sections of the society.