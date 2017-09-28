Pakistan continue to stand with international community, US in fight against terrorism

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (APP) Paying rich tributes to the country’s Armed Forces, Pakistan, Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry said that the Pakistan’s valiant troops have participated in the world’s largest counterrterrorism operation to root out anti-state elements and have played an active role in UN Peace Keeping operations.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington late on Wednesday to mark the country’s 52nd Defense Day, he said that the armed forces have rendered tremendous sacrifices for their motherland. The event was organized to reiterate Pakistan’s resolve to go beyond any limits in making the country and the region a safe place for which the support of Pakistani nation itself and partner nations were crucial.

Armed forces of Pakistan have not only defended our frontiers successfully but have also participated in the world’s largest counter terrorism operation which has resulted in clearing up most of the area, under the influence of anti-state elements,the Ambassador said.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to stand with the international community, particularly the US in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking on the Pakistan-U.S. relations, Ambassador Chaudhry said that the two countries have enjoyed multifaceted relationship over seven decades and the defense cooperation was at the center of the multi-pronged ties.

The Defence Day is of immense importance in the history of our nation. This Day is observed every year to commemorate the spirit and the valour displayed by our armed forces in defending our borders against the blatant aggression of our neighbor (India) during 1965 war.

Ambassador Chaudhry said that besides defending the country’s frontiers, the Armed Forces also participated in the nation building activities, particularly during natural calamities and emergencies, he added.

Ambassador Chaudhry further stated that the Pakistan is the largest contributor of troops in UN Peace Keeping operations and second biggest contributor of Maritime Coalition efforts in the Indian Ocean. This has earned Pakistan a great respect and prestige in the comity of nations.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Defense and Army Advisor, Embassy of Pakistan, Brigadier Chaudhry Sarfraz Ali gave an account of numerous sacrifices Pakistan Army has made on various fronts. He also highlighted the unresolved disputes in South Asia that led to three conventional wars and nuclearisation and a perpetual state of conflict in the region.

Kashmir issue is truly the mother of all conflicts that affects the lives of around 1.2 billion people as UN resolutions to grant right of self-determination to Kashmiris remain unimplemented,” he said.

Brig. Chaudhry commending the tradition of professionalism and supreme sacrifices of Pakistan Army told the audience that Pakistan’s armed forces were engaged in the world’s largest counter terrorism endeavor, with more than 200,000 men fighting along our western borders.

He proudly mentioned Pakistan’s role to carry the status of being largest contributor for UN peace keeping operations around the world and second biggest contributor of maritime coalition efforts in the Indian Ocean which, he said, was a testimony to nation’s resolve to ensure a peaceful region.

The Defence Day Reception was well attended with representation from civil and military sides of the US government and diplomatic community including military representatives of the allied and partner nations.

In addition, large number of notable community members also attended the function.