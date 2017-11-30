Pakistan committed to achieve accelerated development under 12th 5-year plan: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Pakistan is committed to intensify efforts for achieving accelerated development through a strategy that combines inclusive growth with green development under the 12th Five Year Plan (2018-23) which is currently under preparation.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz was addressing a symposium to mark the conclusion of an Institutional Cooperation Programme between Pakistan and Norway.

Ambassador of Royal Government of Norway to Pakistan Tore Nedrebo and Secretary Planning Commission of

Pakistan among senior officials of Planning Commission also graced the occasion with their presence.

Sartaj Aziz thanked the Government of Norway for providing financial grant amounting to Rs 600 million

for capacity building in different fields.

He said that collaboration of Pakistani institutes with their respective counterparts in Norway has played

vital role in promoting the key objective of capacity building in areas like cancer diagnostics, accreditation, marine fisheries, seismic monitoring network handling and tsunami modelling, petroleum studies, crop sciences and other

areas.

He said that seventeen projects have been completed under this programme. He specially highlighted the

importance of few projects like National Institute of Laser & Optronics for early detection of deep seated tumor, Establishment of Norwegian Centre of excellence for petroleum studies at NED University Karachi, capacity building

of Survey of Pakistan for preparation of Geographical data for digital elevation model generation using high resolution satellite images, School of Chemical and material engineering at NUST to improve the quality and efficiency

of natural gas and Pakistan National Accreditation Council which will expand the recognition of Pakistani institutions abroad.

Sartaj Aziz said that present government has given shared vision that aims at ensuring the country’s success in

achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of zero poverty and hunger and

universal access to health services, education, modern energy services, clean

water and sanitation by 2030.

He expressed the hope that linkages

developed between the institutes of both the countries will assist Pakistani

experts and institutes to share the new technologies with other institutions in Pakistan.

Addressing on the occasion, Ambassador of Royal Government of Norway Tore Nedrebo said that Pakistan-Norway Institutional Cooperation Programme has been an important part of the bilateral

Norwegian development assistance to Pakistan. He maintained that Norway and

Pakistan enjoy a cordial relationship and the institutional cooperation programme

has significantly contributed to extending and strengthening this relationship,

particularly at the level of academia and people.

Tore acknowledged that not only Pakistan but Norwegian institutions have learnt a lot from the

programme, in addition, enjoyed the famous Pakistani hospitality.

He concluded by expressing his gratitute for programme leadership and team at Planning

Commission of Pakistan who made this cooperation productive and meaningful for both sides.

Secretary Planning Shoaib Siddiqui said that this is the final symposium of

the institutional cooperation programme with the continues journey of collaboration started in 2005. It has achieve

success and projects are almost completed.

He felt delighted to inform that the programme is held in capacity building of Pakistani institutions in the area like education, diagnostics, crop sciences, beneficiaries, seismic hazard programmes research, innovations petroleum studies, tsunami modeling and other areas.

He maintained that exposure and opportunities provided to Pakistani institutions in this programme will definitely open further doors of progress in this function. He concluded by saying thanks to the Norwegian government through his Excellency for their coordination, cooperation and support.