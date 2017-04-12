Pakistan and Afghanistan are inseparable partners for regional peace: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are partners for peace and stability, consolidation of democracy,and human development in the region and beyond.

He highlighted that not only historical,cultural, religious and geographical affinities but also commonality of our challenges bind us together in a strategically amicable relation. He was speaking to Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador extraordinary and special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Referring to current trust deficit in bilateral relations, the Speaker

underlined the need for comprehensive engagement and collective dialogue as highly imperative for harmonious relations.

He highlighted that Pak-Afghan relations was deep rooted in stronger

people-to-people contact, cultural affinities and shared interests.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that Pakistan is the largest stakeholder in a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan and further added that the future of both countries is linked

together.

He underlined the need for cooperation like brothers to resolve

immediate problems and help future generations in building trust networks for mutual gain.

He highlighted the need for stronger Pak-Afghan inter-parliamentary

engagements cemented by frequent exchange of delegations.

The Afghan Ambassador Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal for fruitful and consistent inter-parliamentary relations to bridge the recent trust deficit.

He reiterated that Pakistan and Afghanistan are inseparable in terms of

joint challenges and both countries are determined to open a new chapter of cordial bilateral relations.

He said that relations with Pakistan were of paramount importance in

Afghan foreign policy and expressed his hope that people on both sides of Pak-Afghan border share their future in a peaceful and prosperous region.