Pakistan Ambassador to UAE becomes permanent representatives to IRENA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador Ghulam Dastgir has become permanent representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in the UAE.

Dastgir presented his credentials as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the IRENA official at a ceremony held at the IRENA Headquarters in Abu Dhabi. His letter of credentials was received by IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera.

During the presentation of credentials, Dastgir said that the Government of Pakistan stands committed to have increased use of renewables in the energy sector. He also apprised the IRENA Director General about the vast renewable energy potential of Pakistan.

The system of Permanent Representatives enhances dialogue and collaboration between the Agency’s Members and its Secretariat on initiatives and activities undertaken by the Agency and its partnerships to support countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future.

“Pakistan is one of the founding signatories of the statute of IRENA and became full member of the Agency in June 2013 after deposition of the Instrument of Ratification,” Dastgir was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

“Pakistan has been participating actively in IRENA meetings to seek Pakistan technical advice from IRENA and conduct a Renewable Readiness Assessment of the renewable energy potential of the country,” he added. Pakistan, he said, remains constructively engaged with IRENA, and actively participates in its core activities.

In collaboration with IRENA, he noted, Pakistan has also conducted Renewable Readiness Assessment, an empirical survey routinely conducted by IRENA in collaboration with various governments, aimed at providing policy guidance and expert advice keeping in view the potential and prospects for various countries in the field of renewable.

IRENA Abu Dhabi is an inter-governmental organisation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future, and serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy.

IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.

Currently, IRENA has 161 members while 22 states are in accession in to the formal process of becoming members. Abu Dhabi was designated as the interim seat of the Agency in June 2009. At the first session of the Assembly in April 2011, it was announced as the permanent seat of IRENA.