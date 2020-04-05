Pak Navy distributes ration among deserving people

LAHORE, Apr 05 (APP):The Pakistan Navy distributed ration among needy citizens in several slum areas in different union councils of the provincial capital.

According to the Pak Navy press release issued on Sunday, the Navy staff is distributing ration in different areas of the country besides running an awareness campaign about the pandemic Covid-19.

The Pak Navy also distributed essential items among thousands of deserving families settled at the coastline area as well as low income citizens and people living at different islands around Karachi.

Ration was also distributed among the poor citizens living in the federal capital by Pakistan Army.