Pak names 16 members squad for ODI series against Lanka

LAHORE, Sep 21 (APP):Pakistan named 16 member squad for one day international series against Sri Lanka to be held later this month in Karachi.

Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Hasnain have earned recalls in a 16-member squad named for three one day international series against Sri Lanka.

Pacer Hasan Ali was not considered owing a back spasm and will undergo rehab at the National cricket academy, said Pakistan men team head coach and chief selector, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq here on Saturday at a news conference at the Gadaffi stadium.