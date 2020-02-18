Pak embassy diplomats meet Pakistani students in Wuhan city

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):A two-member team of diplomats from Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, China is currently visiting Wuhan city to meet the Pakistani students.

The team comprised third secretary Muhammad Junaid and education attache Muhammad Suleman.

On the request of the Foreign Office of Pakistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry granted special permission to the diplomats to visit Wuhan, by easing the travel restrictions, the FO spokesperson, in a press statement on Tuesday, said.

The special team met the students of various universities and assured them that the Government of Pakistan remained committed to promoting and protecting the welfare of students and easing their hardship.

The team also met the authorities of the universities and discussed ways of alleviating any difficulties.

The Hubei government briefed the team that all universities were implementing the measures to contain the COVID-19 and efforts were being made to cater to the genuine requirements of the students.

The special team will remain stationed in Wuhan and make every endeavour to ensure that needs of Pakistani students are met in the prevailing circumstances.