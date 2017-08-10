ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Air Force’s hero of 1965 and 1971
wars Air Marshal Inam-Ul-Haque Khan (Retd) passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday
after a prolonged illness. He was 90.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman expressed heartfelt
grief on the sad demise of Air Marshal Inam and said the veteran rendered valuable
services for Pakistan Air Force both during peace and war.
The air chief acknowledged his various contributions in transforming
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) into a modern organization and said his services would be
remembered for the times to come.
Air Marshal Inam-Ul-Haque was born in Patiala, India in May, 1927. After
migrating to Pakistan in 1947, he joined Royal Pakistan Air Force in 5th GD (P) Course,
the next year.
He graduated as a fighter pilot in December, 1949, securing all the
trophies to his credit.
In recognition of his valuable services during 1971 war, he was awarded
the gallantry award of Hilal-e-Jurat. During his illustrious career, he also served as ACAS
(Operations), Air Officer Commanding, Air Defence Command and Director General Joint
Staff at JS HQs.
Air Marshal Inam-Ul-Haque Khan was also decorated with Sitara-i-Imtiaz
(M) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (M).
His funeral would be offered at PAF Base, Nur Khan with full military
honours followed by burial at PAF graveyard on Friday.
PAF war veteran Air Marshal Inam-ul-Haque passes away
ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Air Force’s hero of 1965 and 1971