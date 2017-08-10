PAF war veteran Air Marshal Inam-ul-Haque passes away

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Air Force’s hero of 1965 and 1971

wars Air Marshal Inam-Ul-Haque Khan (Retd) passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday

after a prolonged illness. He was 90.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman expressed heartfelt

grief on the sad demise of Air Marshal Inam and said the veteran rendered valuable

services for Pakistan Air Force both during peace and war.

The air chief acknowledged his various contributions in transforming

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) into a modern organization and said his services would be

remembered for the times to come.

Air Marshal Inam-Ul-Haque was born in Patiala, India in May, 1927. After

migrating to Pakistan in 1947, he joined Royal Pakistan Air Force in 5th GD (P) Course,

the next year.

He graduated as a fighter pilot in December, 1949, securing all the

trophies to his credit.

In recognition of his valuable services during 1971 war, he was awarded

the gallantry award of Hilal-e-Jurat. During his illustrious career, he also served as ACAS

(Operations), Air Officer Commanding, Air Defence Command and Director General Joint

Staff at JS HQs.

Air Marshal Inam-Ul-Haque Khan was also decorated with Sitara-i-Imtiaz

(M) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (M).

His funeral would be offered at PAF Base, Nur Khan with full military

honours followed by burial at PAF graveyard on Friday.