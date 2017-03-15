PAF achieves overhaul capability of C-130 aircraft

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wednesday
announced to achieve another significant milestone when the 50th
indigenously overhauled C-130 aircraft was rolled out in a grand
ceremony held at the base here.
Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest at the occasion, a PAF press release said.
On his arrival at the venue, a smartly turned out contingent
presented him the Guard of Honour. It was followed by the fly past
of three ship formation of C-130 aircraft.
Later on, the air chief unveiled the 50th overhauled aircraft
and also keenly observed the various parts of the aircraft.
Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the
efforts and dedication of officers and technicians of No 130 Air
Engineering Depot for their contributions to the national cause of
self-reliance in defence industry.
He said along with other fighter jets, C-130 aircraft
had played a significant role in the war against terrorism.
He reiterated his resolve to make the PAF self reliant in the
field of aircraft maintenance, thus saving valuable financial
resources for the country.
The ceremony was attended by high ranking civil and defence
officials of Pakistan and defence attaches of friendly countries.