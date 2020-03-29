Packets of edible items distributed

RAWALPINDI, Mar 29 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Sunday said the government was making all out efforts by utilizing all available resources to help the deprived masses in this difficult situation.

According to a statement, Chohan said with the help of paramedic staff and army, the government would be able to control the coronavirus soon.

He urged the masses to adopt precautionary measures and it was mandatory for them to stay at homes as this was the only solution to protect themselves from the deadly disease.

On the hand, on the special directives of Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan all mandatory edible items, goods and clean drinking water is also being provided to needy people at their door step.