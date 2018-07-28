Overseas Pakistanis ready to help Pakistan: Lord Nazir

LONDON, Jul 28 (APP):Despite the major challenge of terrorism, elections were held successfully in a free, fair and transparent manner in Pakistan with a turn-out of over 40 percent.

Talking to APP, Lord Nazir who is also a British-Pakistani, vowed to help Pakistan if the overseas Pakistanis were given their due rights.

The overseas Pakistanis had always come forward and helped their Pakistani brethren specially in case of any natural catastrophe.

Welcoming Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief and next Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, he said his victory speech was wonderful, depicting the challenges being faced by the country.

“I appreciate his speech and welcome whatever Mr. Khan said in his address”, he remarked.

Lord Nazir Ahmed termed Imran Khan a modern leader with qualities of a statesman after Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He expressed the hope that these elections would help strengthening democracy and democratic process besides consolidating the national economy under the new leadership.

Lord Nazir said terrorists tried their best to sabotage the elections but despite terrorist attacks people of FATA, KPK and Balochistan came out in large number and voted without any fear, thus defeating the terrorists.