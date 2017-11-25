Operation taken following protestors refused to quit: Pir Amin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP)::Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat on Saturday said the

operation against protestors holding a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange was conducted after making all-out efforts to address the issue in a peaceful manner through dialogue.

“We made all efforts and held talks with the Tekreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasoolallah (SAW) leadership to resolve the Faizabad dharna (sit-in) matter but could not reach any amicable solution because of the protestors’ stubbornness,” he told a private news channel.

The minister said for last 20 days the government tried its best to avoid confrontation with the protestors, but unfortunately they did not give any positive response and refused to quit the area.

He said keeping in view the problems being faced by the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the courts had directed the government to get the Faizabad Interchange area vacated from the protestors.

“The government had given several suggestions to the protestors but they did not agree with any proposal

and they even refused to implement the court orders,” the minister added.

Pir Amin requested the protestors not to damage government and private properties.