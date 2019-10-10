One person dies every 40 seconds from suicide, WHO says

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 10 (APP):The World Health Organization (WHO) has a somber reminder on this year’s World Mental Health Day: Despite the progress many countries have made to address suicide, one person still takes their own life every 40 seconds.

Almost 800,000 people die by suicide each year worldwide, according to WHO data — making it the second leading cause of death among young people (aged 15 to 29).

“Mental health has been neglected for too long,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the Day, saying it needs to be addressed urgently, as a matter “that concerns us all.”