OKC appreciates Pakistan for showing solidarity Kashmiris

LONDON, Aug 31 (APP):The United Kingdom based Organization of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) has appreciated Pakistan for its unflinching support and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris struggling for their freedom from Indian occupation.

“The people of Pakistan, its armed forces and political leadership have once again reiterated their solidarity and support for the struggling and oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) held hostage by Hindutva fascist supremacy and racist dispensation sitting in New Delhi (India),” Prof Nazir A Shawl, OKC’s Executive Council member, told APP.

Strongly condemning the Indian atrocities and gross human rights violation in the IOJ&K, Prof Shawl said Narendra Modi’s fascist government was adding to the pain and agony of Kashmiri people, who were standing firm under all odds for attaining their right of self-determination.