ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Wednesday claimed that the number of tax filers in Pakistan would cross 5 million in next two years.

The number of tax filers last year had increased to 2.6 million from 1.9 million, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Referring to high inflation and price hike, he said the government was taking necessary steps to improve economic growth rate, enhance employment opportunities, and control fiscal deficit.