NSA, Tajik ambassador discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): The Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan, Sherali Jononove called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt. Gen. ® Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday.

They discussed issues pertaining to bilateral relations, defence and security cooperation and the overall security situation in the region, a press release said.

The ambassador of Tajikistan expressed satisfaction over the steady growth in defence cooperation and conveyed thanks for entertaining Tajikistan’s request of training for armed forces and security personnel in the defence institutions of Pakistan.

He also conveyed his Government’s desire to further strengthen bilateral counter terrorism cooperation in line with the Joint Working Group already agreed between the two governments since 2014.

The NSA underlined the significance of close political, diplomatic, people to people, defence and security cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

He fully acknowledged the need to upgrade the status of relations in the interest of peace, security and prosperity of the region.

He highlighted the great prospects of CPEC in enhancing trade and connectivity in the region not only for Pakistan and China but also for Central Asian Republics and Afghanistan.

The NSA accepted the invitation of the ambassador to visit Tajikistan in the near future.