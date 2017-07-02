No evidence produced against PML-N leadership in 14 years of Musharraf, PPPP regimes : Abid

ISLAMABAD, July 2 (APP): State Minister for Water and

Power Abid Sher Ali has said conspiracies against PML-N would

definitely be foiled since its opponents miserably failed to

bring evidence of corruption against it even in their tenures

of more than 14 years.

“Pervez Musharraf in his tenure of nine years and PPPP

government in five years, could not produce evidences of corruption

against leadership of PML-N as they tried it through the then NAB

and other government organizations. Our leadership is very much

clean and conspiracies against it, would be foiled,” Abid Sher

Ali said while talking to mediapersons here on Sunday.

He said that family of OML-N leadership is being called

on their business matters and it is unacceptable to link business

activities with corruption in an unjustified manner.

The State Minister criticized the head of Awami Muslim

League Sheikh Rahseed Ahmed and said he and PTI leaders portray

themselves as the ‘spokespersons’ of the inquiry team.

He called for taking suo motu notice of Sheikh Rasheed’s

statement who talks about interim set-up within next 10 days. A

persons, ousted from three various parties, is busy in staging

drama and he should be asked to whom he is representing, he

added.

Abid Sher Ali said that Nawaz Sharif did sacrifice for

the supremacy of judiciary and expressed the optimism that

PML-N political leadership would succeed in the next elections

with the support of nation.

The State Minister said that economy of Pakistan is

getting strengthened under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif

who also demonstrated political wisdom and prudence by

giving opportunities to others to form government in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan despite good strength

of PML-N in these provinces.

” We are not afraid of any crisis because of support

of nation which is witnessing the entire situation. We will

also foil the designs of those in next elections who are

trying to sideline us,” he said.

The State Minister said majority of PML-N is very

much clear in the upcoming Senate elections in 2018 and

conspiracies are being hatched against the party having

majority.

Abid Sher Ali said that PML-N fully believed in

the dignity and respect of the institutions.

He said: “We are ready to face anything in case

of evidence against us but would not allow to take

revenge by indulging us on non-issues.”.

“No body asks from Musharraf who is leading a

luxurious life and JIT should be constituted against

those who damaged national interests for the sake of

their own benefits like Monis Elahi and Dr. Asim,”

he added.

He said state institutions are apparently being

weakened by external forces, opposed to CPEC and emerging

economy of Pakistan and vowed that their designs would

be ultimately foiled with national unity and cohesion.