New Islamabad airport to be inaugurated on April 14: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad on Tuesday said the government took many pragmatic steps to up-grade and expand various airports in the country during the last four years.

Winding up debate on a motion moved by Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub that the House may discuss the performance of Aviation Division, the

minister said 95 percent work of the new Islamabad Airport has

already been completed and the Prime Minister would inaugurate it on

August 14.

He said Ramma dam has already been completed while work on

Kasana dam was being under process to meet the new airport water

needs.

He said old Islamabad International Airport had also been renovated

and more space was created to park more aircraft in it.

The minister said Peshawar airport was also being expanded with an estimated cost of Rs. 3 billion.

Regarding PIA, he said that more aircraft were acquired on dry lease to utilize staff and generate revenue.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, Sahibzada Yaqub said there were

unnecessary delay in flights and all airports have lacked basic

facilities.

Ghulam Sawar Khan alleged that three main airports were being

privatized and the cost of the new Islamabad Airport has been jumped

to around one trillion rupees.

He alleged that earlier 38,000 kanals of land was acquired for

the airport and now more 22,000 kanals were being acquired from the

locals.

Ayaz Soomro and Ejaz Jikrani said that airports should not be

privatized. They also called for expansion of Karachi and Sukkur

airports.