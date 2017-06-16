New evidence surfaces about kidnapping of Chinese couple in Quetta: Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): New evidence has surfaced about the
incident of kidnapping of Chinese couple from Quetta.
The Interior Ministry has cancelled the visa of a South Korean
national, who was an owner of a Urdu Academy and was related to the
incident.
According to Interior Ministry, during the investigation of
the kidnapping incident, it was revealed that the South Korean
national came to Pakistan on a business visa but then he set up an
Urdu Academy and got involved in illegal activities.
According to further information, some time in the past, the
two Chinese nationals were taken into police custody in Akhrotabad
area and were informed about threat to their security and were
offered security but they refused to accept the offer.
The security and intelligence agencies were closely looking
into the background of the incident and reviewing the pictures of
the kidnapped Chinese nationals released on social media so that
they could reach some conclusion and it could also be confirmed
whether the Chinese nationals were actually killed or not.