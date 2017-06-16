New evidence surfaces about kidnapping of Chinese couple in Quetta: Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): New evidence has surfaced about the

incident of kidnapping of Chinese couple from Quetta.

The Interior Ministry has cancelled the visa of a South Korean

national, who was an owner of a Urdu Academy and was related to the

incident.

According to Interior Ministry, during the investigation of

the kidnapping incident, it was revealed that the South Korean

national came to Pakistan on a business visa but then he set up an

Urdu Academy and got involved in illegal activities.

According to further information, some time in the past, the

two Chinese nationals were taken into police custody in Akhrotabad

area and were informed about threat to their security and were

offered security but they refused to accept the offer.

The security and intelligence agencies were closely looking

into the background of the incident and reviewing the pictures of

the kidnapped Chinese nationals released on social media so that

they could reach some conclusion and it could also be confirmed

whether the Chinese nationals were actually killed or not.