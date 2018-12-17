Nawaz’s guard tortures cameraman in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):A guard of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday attacked the cameraman of a private news channel within the premises of Parliament House leaving him unconscious.

The cameraman, identified as Wajid Ali, was attacked by the guard when he was making a footage of Nawaz Sharif, who along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif was leaving the National Assembly after chairing a party meeting.Wajid Ali was seriously injured after being punched and kicked by the guard. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where his treatment was underway.

Meanwhile, at the outset of the National Assembly session, Farrukh Habib of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf informed Speaker Asad Qaiser about this incident and strongly condemned it.

The journalists also walked out of the Press Gallery to protest the attack on the cameraman. The Speaker suspended the House proceedings for 14 minutes to talk with the representatives of journalists in his office on the issue.

Later, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the incident on the floor of the House and suggested to take legal action against the person who had tortured the cameraman. He also apologized to media and assured full cooperation in probing the incident.