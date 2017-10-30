Nawaz Sharif to appear before Accoutability Court in next hearing: PM

LONDON, Oct 30 (APP)::Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would Insha Allah appear before the Accountability Court in the next hearing.

Talking to media-persons along with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here after a meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, he said the current political situation and the ongoing development projects in the country were discussed during the meeting.

To a question, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi described his visit and the meeting with the former prime minister as “private and in his personal capacity” and said he had taken a one-day leave from the government as prime minister and would be returning to Pakistan on Monday night.

He also rejected the impression of any fissures within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), terming the same “rumours”. To another question, he said the party had elected Nawaz Sharif as its president.

To a query about the ceasing of PIA’s flight to New York, the prime minister said it should have been done three years back. He rejected any possible linkage of Air Blue in that decision and said the Air Blue had no plan to start a flight for America.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on this occasion rejected the view of any minus-one formula in the party and said consultation was held during the meeting about how to take the party ahead and a strategy about the next general elections.

When asked about Nawaz Sharif’s demand of a free and fair trial, he said it was a just demand of the former prime minister.