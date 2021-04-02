Youth's inclusion in policy making vital for socio-economic development: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has congratulated the Planning Commission and Kamyab Jawan programme for launching a ‘youth pulse portal’ to directly include young people in the country’s policy making process.

In a video message, he said the initiative would provide an opportunity to the youth to share their ideas, feelings and visions for socio-economic development of the country.

He added that development of the country was not possible without participation of youth in policy-making process.

The SAPM hoped that the portal would help materialize the initiatives of youth, which constituted 70 per cent of the country’s population and had greater role in its development.