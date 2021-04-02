Ehsaas survey completed up to 78 percent; to be accomplished by June: Dr. Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):The work on the new Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey has been accelerated all over the country to gather the data about the socioeconomic status of households for complete coverage of the program through targeting the poor and identification of potential beneficiaries.

This is the first ever computer aided survey that continues in various districts across the country to enroll deserving households in Ehsaas.

The Ehsaas survey is currently 78 percent completed in the country and is progressing smoothly to accomplish by June 2021.

So far, the phase-wise survey has been completed in 65 districts and is currently underway in 88 districts, said a news release.

The enumerators are undergoing technical training in seven districts (including Upper Chitral, Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang, Hunza, Shigar, Astore) and in these districts, survey will be launched soon.

According to the inclusive social protection policy of Ehsaas, the results of survey will facilitate proper targeting of poor households across the country for the multitude of Ehsaas initiatives. To ensure transparency and integrity in data collection, the entire survey process has been made end-to-end digital.

The field teams are going door to door to collect the data of households at the doorstep through an android based application.

A new survey model has been developed to conduct the survey in AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged districts (erstwhile FATA) and several other areas of the country.

The new model is centered on the fast-track approach to implement the survey in collaboration with provincial school education departments under the technical supervision of Ehsaas.

“Owing to the technical nature of computerized Ehsaas survey, massive training of master trainers, trainers, enumerators, and supervisors is an important element of the Ehsaas survey methodology. This is also critical to ensure survey quality”, stated Dr. Sania Nishtar in a press statement.

“Ehsaas survey is free of cost and enumerators are not authorized to charge any fee for carrying out survey of households. This is entirely an apolitical survey being carried on a paperless approach.

To get registered in Ehsaas, households should cooperate with the survey teams and share correct data when the survey teams visit them”, she said.

According to Ehsaas strategy, as the door-to-door survey reaches a 70 percent completion in a Tehsil, a registration desk is opened enabling missing households desirous of benefitting from Ehsaas to register themselves. To-date, desks have been opened in every Tehsil of 60 Districts in total.

These desks are facilitating those households to register themselves that were missed during the survey.