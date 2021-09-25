US, international community to enhance ties with Afghanistan: Afg MOFA spokesman

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Abdul Qahar Saturday expressed hope that all countries including the United States and international organizations will continue to establish and enhance ties with the Afghan government.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter he said, “We hope all countries including the US and international organizations will continue to establish & enhance ties with the Afghan Government, & to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.”
He welcomed Pakistan’s decision to exempt fresh fruit exports from Afghanistan from the 17 per cent sales tax.