US, international community to enhance ties with Afghanistan: Afg MOFA spokesman

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Abdul Qahar Saturday expressed hope that all countries including the United States and international organizations will continue to establish and enhance ties with the Afghan government.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter he said, “We hope all countries including the US and international organizations will continue to establish & enhance ties with the Afghan Government, & to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.”

He welcomed Pakistan’s decision to exempt fresh fruit exports from Afghanistan from the 17 per cent sales tax.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan welcomes this decision and calls for increased trade and transit, and further facilitation between the two countries.



Foreign Ministry of IEA: After negotiations between the ministry & Islamabad,Pakistan has lifted the 17% tax it had imposed on Afghanistan's fresh fruit exports. — Muhammad Jalal (@MJalal313) September 25, 2021