Sheikh terms Modi’s UNGA speech as mind-numbing

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday termed the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the United Nation’s General Assembly (UNGA) as mind-numbing, worthless, insignificant and of inferior quality.

Commenting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the UN General Assembly, the minister said that this short and poor speech was not up to the standard of such a world’s big forum.

“Modi was speaking just like a union council leader, who failed in proper marketing of Indian COVID-19 vaccine to convince world leader to purchase it.”

Sheikh Rashid said,”Modi talked about minorities in Afghanistan but he didn’t say anything about what is happening with minorities in India, who are living with miserable conditions.”

He said, “I never heard entire my political life such a low-standard, boring and disarrayed speech at the high forum.”