US CENTCOM Commander acknowledges Pakistan Army’s efforts against terrorism

RAWALPINDI, Aug 18 (APP): Commander US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability.

The US CENTCOM Commander along with delegation visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and had one on one meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation & stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed.

The one on one call was followed by delegation level meeting and the Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed.

Moreover, Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.