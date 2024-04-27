- New Zealand Wicker keeper Trim Seifert try to stump the Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman (not out) during the Fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium
- Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle killed, other injured by security forces in Harnai
- LESCO collects over Rs 4.76m from 230 defaulters in 24 hours
- Pakistan’s batter Saim Ayub plays a shot during the fifth Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Qaddafi cricket stadium.
- Shoaib Akhter motors round Gaddafi Stadium with ICC T20I trophy
Pakistan's National News Agency